The New Game of Thrones Season 7 Promo Teases an Epic Showdown

Season 7 of Game of Thrones doesn’t premiere until July 16 this year, but HBO is starting the hype early to remind you that rosé season isn’t the only thing to look forward to this summer. On Thursday, HBO released the lengthiest promo thus far for the upcoming season, called “Long Walk,” and WOW—we seriously forgot how hot Kit Harington is.

In the teaser, the three main contenders still in the running to win the Game of Thrones—Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and Cersei Lannister—take a long, breathless walk to take a seat on a personal throne. But only one character currently claims the actual Iron Throne—and that’s because she blew up most of King’s Landing to get it.

The promo ends with a close up of a White Walker, to remind you that none of these silly human battles matter anyway because the real fight is between the living and the dead. Or at least, that’s what Jon Snow would say.

One thing is for sure: July 16 is coming.