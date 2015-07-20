Game of Thrones's Nathalie Emmanuel Rocks a Black Bikini in Italy

Winter may be coming, but it's definitely summer for Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel. The actress, who plays Missandei on the hit series, was seen catching some rays in Italy while on vacation, and she looked good while doing it.

Emmanuel donned a teeny black bikini while hanging out on a boat with friends in Ischia, an island off the eastern coast of the country. The English actress, who topped off her look with a body chain and sunnies, is in the area for the Ischia Global Film & Music Festival, where she took home an award for European actress of the year. Emmanuel took to Instagram to thank the festival for the award—check out the photo she shared below.

PHOTOS: The Best Celebrity Bikini Snaps