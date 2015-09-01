Game of Thrones's Michiel Huisman Shows Off His Ripped Abs in New Orleans

We've seen Michiel Huisman show off his awe-inducing physique multiple times as Daario Naharis on the set of Game of Thrones, but now we're getting to see the actor shirtless in real life—and it is amazing. On Saturday, Huisman was spotted leaving a pool party in New Orleans with his wife and his daughter, and he put his bod on full display.

Outfitted simply in a pair of olive green shorts and some slip-on sneakers, the actor looked good walking the streets of the Big Easy. And it's no wonder that Huisman, who also starred alongside Blake Lively in The Age of Adeline, is so in shape—Season 6 of GOT began filming in July. We can't wait to see the hunky Daario back in action.

RELATED: Game of Thrones Stars on Instagram: They're Just Like Us!