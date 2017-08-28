Twitter Is Erupting Over That Vindicating Game of Thrones Death

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale may be the show’s most dramatic episode yet, but there’s one moment that had fans literally cheering at their TV screens. Ever since Arya and Sansa Stark reunited in Winterfell, the two have seemingly been plotting against each other, to the delight of Lord Baelish.

The Season 7 finale began with more of the same, as Littlefinger continued to slyly convince Sansa that her younger sister was trying to kill her and become the Lady of Winterfell. The older sis even seemingly brought Arya into a trial, before turning the attention to Lord Baelish, whom she declared was guilty of the crimes of murder and treason.

Yes, you read that right: Arya and Sansa have been working together behind Littlefinger’s back this whole time. I can’t believe we ever underestimated you girls.

Helen Sloan/HBO

Sansa, as the Lady of Winterfell, then deemed Petyr Baelish guilty of his crimes, and sentenced him to death by his own dagger. Arya played the executioner, and Game of Thrones fans everywhere probably haven’t felt this vindicated since Joffrey drank that poison.

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about the epic death. Keep reading for the funniest reactions.

If you're feeling bad that it's Monday tomorrow..



Have a good day. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7Lw72Q7C64 — Rachel🌸🤘🏼 (@RachelCowell) August 28, 2017

When Sansa, Arya and Bran begin to blame Littlefinger for all his crimes: #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/B9JaapzrOo — ᴍᴏᴄᴋιɴɢᴊᴀʏ (@katnissenpanem) August 28, 2017

Sansa trials baelish and then Arya kills him with his own dagger #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vyG2JoPmJZ — ❄️♛Stay With Me ♛ (@TheClassicHouse) August 28, 2017

#gameofthrones

Middle of episode: I am so sick of this storyline. Sansa and Arya are not this stupid. End of episode: pic.twitter.com/Rv97To4ZrV — Kleiman! (@heymrkleiman) August 28, 2017

WHEN SANSA AND ARYA MADE MY DREAMS COME TRUE #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/JA9eytSG0M — Renee N (@ReneeMichelle11) August 28, 2017

The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.