Oh No, the Final Season of Game of Thrones Might Not Air Until 2019

We were disappointed enough when news broke that the eighth season of Game of Thrones would be its last (not to mention when we found out it would only be six episodes!), and now HBO has some even more devastating news for GoT fans. Apparently, the eighth and final season might not even air next year.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys revealed that the Season 8 episodes haven’t even been written and that the season could air in 2018 OR 2019. “They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule. We’ll have a better sense of that once they get further into the writing,” he said.

While this is really all for the better—writers Dan Weiss and David Benioff want to make sure we get the epic conclusion the series deserves—it’s disappointing to hear that we might need to wait another two years to see the show complete its run. Not to mention: What would we do with ourselves in 2018? And as for all those spinoffs that we keep hearing about, HBO would like to remind you that nothing is set in stone. According to Cloys, the network is trying to find just one spinoff show that really works.

“The bar set by [Weiss and Benioff] is so high that my hope is to get one show that lives up to it. Also this is a long-term plan,” he reminded us. “It’s such a special show. I want to make sure that [any prequel] feels worthy.”

By "long term," Cloys means that we won’t be seeing a Game of Thrones prequel hit the air right after the series ends; it could be years until we get to dive back into that universe. And there’s no expectation that the original cast members would reprise roles in those sequels.

15But with all of that being said, we do have one thing to look forward to in the near future: July 16, when Season 7 airs on HBO. “I don’t want to oversell, but I can’t imagine anybody being disappointed in this season. It’s amazing,” he said.

We’ll take it.