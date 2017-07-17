Game of Thrones Returned With an Internet-Breaking Ed Sheeran Cameo

Ed Sheeran has a new single out in Westeros!

As winter made its return on Sunday night with the premiere of Games of Thrones season 7, viewers were privy to new plot lines, including Arya Stark's long-awaited revenge on House Frey and Daenerys Targaryen's war strategy against Queen Cersei Lannister.

However, judging from social media, Throners were most excited about a certain pop icon's cameo during the new episode.

While Arya heads to King's Landing to kill Queen Cersei, she meets balladeer "Ed," played by none other than IRL crooner Sheeran. After the young Stark runs into the group of soldiers, the "Shape of You" hitmaker offers her food and wine while she compliments his vocals.

The flame-haired Brit then sits by the fire and treats his guest to a folksy tune, singing the lyrics: "He rode through the streets of the city / Down from his hill on high / O'er the winds and the steps and the cobbles / He rode to a woman's sigh / For she was his secret treasure / She was his shame and his bliss / And a chain and a keep are nothing / Compared to a woman's kiss / For hands of gold are always cold / But a woman's hands are warm."

Courtesy HBO

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Goddamn Ed Sheeran has a new single out in Westeros. #GameOfThrones — Ica (@msjessicagail) July 17, 2017

We're living for all the social media reactions around Ed's surprise star turn, and hope the singer will make another appearance this season with new singles to match!