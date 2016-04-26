Real-Life Game of Thrones Couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Have Romantic Date Night in London

Love can blossom in Westeros after all. Former Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who played doomed love interests on the hit HBO show, made their second public appearance as a couple IRL, and we can't get over how cute they are.

Stepping out to celebrate Harington's new West End production of Christopher Marlowe's Elizabethan play Doctor Faustus at London's The Cuckoo Club, the duo kept it simple yet stylish in coordinating looks. Leslie kept it classic, wearing a white silk blouse with a Mandarin collar and black pants, while Harington chose an extremely dapper three-piece suit.

RELATED: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Adorable Red Carpet Debut Is Everything

Harington and Leslie weren't the only Game of Thrones cast members to celebrate. Natalie Dormer, who plays Margery Tyrell on the show, was also there to support Harington, who as of the first episode of Season 6 is dead—hey, we're still holding out hope.