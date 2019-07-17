This Game of Thrones Actor’s Pop Star Connection Is Blowing People's Minds 

Your sibling rivalry has nothing on the Allens.

During yesterday's unveiling of the 2019 Emmy nominations, it was announced that several Game of Thrones actors earned nods for their performances in the final season. Alfie Allen was nominated for his role as Theon Greyjoy, causing one Twitter user to note that he has a famous pop star sibling who once wrote a song about his "lazy arse": Lily Allen.

Imagine your famous pop star sister writes a whole ass song literally named after you about what a stoner jobless loser you are, and then you become one of the best characters on the most popular TV show in the world and get an Emmy nomination for it pic.twitter.com/lqmIKP6XVE — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) July 16, 2019

The tweet went viral as people began making the connection that Alfie and Lily are related, and discovered the song she wrote about him, aptly titled "Alfie."

Here's a sampling of some of the lyrics:

“Oh, Alfie get up it's a brand new day,

I just can't sit back and watch you waste your life away,

You need to get a job because the bills need to get paid,

Get off your lazy arse,

Alfie, please use your brain,

Surely there's some walls out there that you can go and spray,

I'm feeling guilty if I leading you astray,

Now, how the hell do you ever expect that you'll get laid,

When all you do is stay and play on your computer games?”

She also, like any older sibling would, revealed to the world in her memoir that when they were kids, Alfie had an embarrassing moment when they met Princess Diana at the premiere of their mother Alison Owen's film Hear My Song in 1991. She wrote that he'd had a painful accident, and had to tearfully tell Princess Diana, "my willy is caught in my zip."

Her song, to be fair, was released in 2006, before his GoT fame — by then, he'd only had a few guest spots in British TV shows like Jericho, and a small role in Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London.

At least he's since proved those lyrics wrong.