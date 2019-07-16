All Your Favorite Game of Thrones Actors Were Nominated For Emmys

Game of Thrones's final season may have been divisive, but the consensus seems to be that its actors did some award-worthy work.

On Tuesday, the Emmy nominations were announced, and the show swept major categories with 32 nominations, including for the Outstanding Drama Series category.

DRACARYS!#GameofThrones is the most nominated series at this year’s #Emmys, with 32 nominations. pic.twitter.com/cmPM3XonUE — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) July 16, 2019

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, marking her first nomination for the leading category. She was previously nominated as a Supporting Actress.

Kit Harington

Kit Harington was given a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He was also previously nominated as a Supporting Actor.

Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage, who has previously won three Emmys for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the show, was nominated again for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Lena Headey

Lena Headey, who has received four Emmy nominations for her role as Cersei, was nominated again for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams, who earned a nomination in 2016, was nominated again as an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who was nominated once in 2018, got another nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner has received her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Carice van Houten

Carice van Houten has been nominated for the first time as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie is nominated for her first Emmy as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Alfie Allen

Alfie Allen received his first nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

The Emmys will air on Sept 22, 2019.