All Your Favorite Game of Thrones Actors Were Nominated For Emmys

The show earned the most nominations for any program in a single season. 

By Kimberly Truong
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 @ 2:03 pm

Game of Thrones's final season may have been divisive, but the consensus seems to be that its actors did some award-worthy work. 

On Tuesday, the Emmy nominations were announced, and the show swept major categories with 32 nominations, including for the Outstanding Drama Series category.  

Emilia Clarke

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, marking her first nomination for the leading category. She was previously nominated as a Supporting Actress.

Kit Harington

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kit Harington was given a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He was also previously nominated as a Supporting Actor.  

Peter Dinklage

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Peter Dinklage, who has previously won three Emmys for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the show, was nominated again for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Lena Headey

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lena Headey, who has received four Emmy nominations for her role as Cersei, was nominated again for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Maisie Williams

  Charles McQuillan/Getty Images 

Maisie Williams, who earned a nomination in 2016, was nominated again as an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. 

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who was nominated once in 2018, got another nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. 

Sophie Turner

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Sophie Turner has received her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. 

Carice van Houten

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Carice van Houten has been nominated for the first time as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie is nominated for her first Emmy as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. 

Alfie Allen

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alfie Allen received his first nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. 

The Emmys will air on Sept 22, 2019. 

