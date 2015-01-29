Game On: 5 Gadgets You'll Need for Your Super Bowl Party

Image zoom Courtsey

Whether you're rooting for back-to-back Seahawks championships or hoping Tom Brady gets his fourth ring, we can all amicably agree that Super Bowl Sunday is a great excuse to throw a great party, hang with friends, and eat loads of cheat-day food.

With less than a week to go until the big game, we rounded up five brilliant kitchen gadgets that we promise will be MVPs at your Super Bowl party.

The Thermometer You Can Check from the Couch

You won't miss a single laser-beam-perfect pass from Tom Brady on Sunday thanks to the iDevice Kitchen Thermometer ($80; store.idevicesinc.com). The precision thermometer turns your iPhone into a sous chef using the-future-is-now levels of Bluetooth technology. Plug it into your game day roast/turkey/brisket and the iDevice will send real time temperature updates directly to your phone and alert you when your food is ready.

We put the thermometer to the true test with an all-day-long smoked brisket. Read our full editor review here.

The Healthy (Really!) Fryer

Fried chicken, french fries, potato chips, doughnuts: get ready for a revolution. The Phillips Viva Digital Air Fryer ($300; williams-sonoma.com) allows you to cook all your favorite cheat day staples using little to no oil. The miracle working device uses "Rapid Air" heat circulation technology to cook game day bites to crispy, golden brown perfection without the guilt.

The Slow Cooker That Will Never Let You (or Your Chili) Down

As powerful as the Legion of Boom, this Cuisinart bad boy will cook up your favorite chili recipe perfectly every time. The Cuisinart Cook Central ($199; cuisinartwebstore.com) is versatile too! It boasts four cooking methods (slow cooking, steaming, sauteing, and roasting) and allows you to preset your (cooking) game plan.

The MVP Mincer

Your salsas will be ready in record time with the Prepworks chopper ($17; amazon.com). The no-frills, easy-to-use device dices an onion instantly and, even better, saves you from tears since the irritating aromas are kept locked in. Now, if only the chopper could stop us from crying when our fave team loses.

The Perfect Popcorn Popper

Getcha popcorn ready! It's showtime this Sunday and we'll be serving one of our favorite eat-it-by-the-handful snacks: homemade popcorn. We love the Waring Pro Popcorn Maker ($60; surlatable.com) because it's easy to use, makes reliably yummy batches of fluffy goodness, and its top double as a bowl for easy clean-up.

Since it is the Super Bowl, we suggest going all out: Drizzle some rich caramel sauce, like Sel Gris ($8; deandeluca.com), over your popcorn before serving. Game on.

