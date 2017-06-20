Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Salary Is Alarmingly Low

In the less than a month since Wonder Woman hit theaters nationwide, the superhero movie has grossed nearly $439 Million in the U.S. alone.

Despite the film’s status as a box office heavyweight (and a well-received one at that), Wonder Woman herself was paid a comparably low figure to star in the DC Comics adaptation. The Daily Dot reports that Gal Gadot received $300,000 for her star turn, as well as a subsequent $300,000 for her appearances in Batman v Superman and Justice League, respectively. Keep in mind, Gadot was shooting the film's heavy action sequences while pregnant!

Though it is likely that Gadot will receive a bonus due to Wonder Woman’s box office success, her starting salary is alarmingly low. It’s not unprecedented in the superhero genre—Chris Evans received $300,000 for Marvel’s Captain America—but at the other end of the spectrum Robert Downey Jr. took home a cool $50 Million for The Avengers. In the DC universe, things are a bit more tense—fellow DC franchise star Henry Cavill was paid $14 million for his role in Man of Steel. Granted, it's unclear how much of Cavill's salary was made up of box office bonuses.

Considering Wonder Woman’s cultural resurgence, Gadot is arguably in need of a major raise. Hopefully, the star will receive better pay when it comes to negotiations for a possible sequel.