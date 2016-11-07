Gal Gadot Announces Pregnancy in a Way Only Wonder Woman Can

It's another "wonder" on the way for Gal Gadot!

On Sunday, the Wonder Woman star announced that she is ready to be a mother again with a selfie 'gram alongside husband Yaron Versano, and the expectant mother could not look more thrilled.

"So excited to share this wonder with you," the brunette star cleverly wrote alongside the black-and-white shot of her and her husband of eight years. In the intimate mirror selfie, the Wonder Woman actress can be seen cheesing from ear to ear for the camera in a casual tank tops and cut-off jean shorts while Versano's hand joins hers on her belly to form an adorable heart. Aw!

She also included the hashtag "#mommyforthesecondtime" in her caption.

The 31-year-old is already mom to daughter Alma, who was born in November 2011, and something tells us the "super mom" won't have any problems keeping up with another little one around the house.

It sounds like the growing family has a lot to look forward to next year!

Watch the trailer for Wonder Woman, which hits theaters June 2017, in the above video.