Gal Gadot Marks 9 Months of Pregnancy with a Heartfelt Instagram

It won't be too long now before Gal Gadot's bundle of joy is here. The actress shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on Tuesday while holding onto her baby bump that was covered by a Wonder Woman T-shirt.

"Nofiltermoment With the daily routine of life, family and work I'm distracted all day long," the Fast Five star wrote. "Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I'm 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family...could not be more grateful to the universe."

She continued, "Sending you guys some positive gratitude energies." How sweet!

The two-minute Wonder Woman trailer (above) was released over the weekend and the industry has been abuzz ever since. The film stars Gadot, along with her love interest in the film, Chris Pine, and Robin Wright.

The movie is the first studio superhero film with a female director at its helm. We cannot wait until it hits theaters on June 2, 2017.