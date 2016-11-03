Gal Gadot Kicks Serious Butt in the New Wonder Woman Trailer

If there was ever any doubt that Israeli actress Gal Gadot would be able to carry her own Wonder Woman film, she put all fears aside with an epic new trailer. In the clip, which is the first we’ve seen from the film since San Diego Comic-Con this summer, Wonder Woman returns to save the world from “the war to end all wars.”

"I used to want to save the world, this beautiful place,” Diana Prince says in the new trailer. “But the closer you get, the more you see the great darkness within. I learned this the hard way a long, long time ago.”

In the clip, Wonder Woman fights alongside Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) to stop the war, all while staying in disguise as a “very good secretary.” If that isn’t the understatement of the century, we don’t know what is.

“It is our sacred duty to defend the world. It is what I’m going to do,” Prince decides as she springs into action.

Watch the clip at top and prepare for Wonder Woman’s triumphant return to theaters in June 2017.