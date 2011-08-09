Gaga Interviews Gaultier, The Olsens' Charity Project and More!

InStyle Staff
Aug 09, 2011 @ 12:25 pm

1. Lady Gaga sat down with Jean Paul Gaultier for a special airing on the CW September 12th. [HuffingtonPost]

2. The Olsen twins designed a coin purse for charity! [StyleWatch]

3. Justin Bieber's scent is so sweet, Harrod's created a matching ice cream sundae! [MTV]

4. Rodarte shared photos of their second collection with Opening Ceremony. [FabSugar]

5. McQueen's Savage Beauty exhibit at the Met drew a record-breaking 661,509 visitors! [HuffingtonPost]

6. Saks launched a sale site called FashionFix, which offers deals 24 hours a day. [Racked]

