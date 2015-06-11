State-of-the-Art Gadgets to Make Dad Really Happy This Father's Day

Father's Day is next weekend! If you want to gift dad something he'll love, we've got you covered. Here, we zeroed in on the coolest gadgets, all of which qualify as toys for grown ups and will put that blue-and-white striped tie you wrapped up last year to shame. First up, you can't go wrong with the Apple watch (above, $549; apple.com). Read on to shop 9 more presents that will wow your dad.

RELATED: 8 Personalized Father's Day Gift Ideas from Etsy

Courtesy

This handheld system can offer dad a quiet reprieve from the kids when needed, plus it will bring out his inner-gamer.

Nintendo 3DS XL, $200; gamestop.com

Courtesy

These headphones not only allow 30 feet of wireless listening (when paired with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod), but they also take hands-free calls thanks to a built-in mic.

Beats by Dre Solo 2 Wireless Headphones, $300; apple.com

Courtesy

This tiny little box can stream movies, TV shows, sports, music, and more at lightening speed. It also has a voice search option!

Roku 3 Streaming Device, $94; amazon.com

Courtesy

The Olloclip has 4 lenses that easily snap onto your iPhone. The result? 5-star photos within seconds.

Olloclip 4-in1 Lens System for iPhone 5/5s, $70; apple.com

RELATED: Father's Day Grooming Gift Ideas

Courtesy

Dad can enjoy music on the go with this portable stereo speaker that connects to any of his devices. Psst, it also comes with a free carrying case.

JBL Flip II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $80; bestbuy.com

Courtesy

This little device takes your home television to a whole new level. He can watch TV, live sports, and movies, listen to music, and stream from his iPhone and iPad straight to his TV.

Apple TV, $70 for box; target.com

Courtesy

Improve dad's photography skills with this best-selling camera that produces high-quality images.

Lomography Diana F+ camera, $89; shop.lomography.com

Courtesy

The Solio Classic2 holds charge for up to a year and receives energy from the sun or any standard USB port.

Solio Classic2 Battery Pack + Solar Charger, $100; store.solio.com

Courtesy

This cordless touch-screen photo printer allows Dad to make colored prints (and edit them!) in just 60 seconds. #nofilter.

Sharper Image Portable Photo Printer, $150; sharperimage.com

PHOTOS: Father's Day Gift Ideas That Will Spruce Up Dad's Style