Gabrielle Union's Latest Hairstyle Includes Her Natural Curls and a Tapered Pixie Cut 

Gabrielle Union is a woman who certainly loves to play around with her hair. Nearly every time the star walks a red carpet or posts a new photo on social media, she's rocking a new style, whether it be braids, a weave, or a wig. But that doesn't mean she doesn't like to have a little fun with her natural hair, too.

In her most recent Instagram post, the actress shared a Boomerang of her playing around with her latest style: A tapered pixie cut with her glorious natural curls on full display.

"Them: Why dont you ever wear your natural hair?!?! Me: Heyyyyyyyyyyyyy," the actress captioned the shot.

Union didn't get into styling details on her page, but whoever created this style certainly aced it — and we're definitely not the only ones who think so. Fellow naturals Jada Pinkett Smith and Yaya Dacosta both commented on the pic soon after it was posted, praising the actress' hair.

While this isn't a look we see Union wearing often, it's not the only occasion where she's chopped her natural hair. Back in June 2018, celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims created a gorgeous, blown-out bob for the actress, which she said was the first time she ever cut her own hair that short.

Seeing as Union loves to play with her hair, she'll probably have a new flawless look to share soon. But we wouldn't mind if she kept showing off her latest pixie a little while longer — we need to see all the angles.