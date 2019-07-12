Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Posed with Their 8-Month-Old Daughter on the Red Carpet

We never thought we’d be legitimately jealous of an 8-month-old, but here we are.

The world’s hottest couple, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, brought their famously sassy baby daughter Kaavia James to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday.

The 46-year-old actress and 37-year-old Miami Heat shooting guard were the picture of happiness and glam — Union sported a peacock feather-patterned brocade Antonio Berardi minidress, metallic platform Jimmy Choo sandals, and a beaded linen purse, while her husband of nearly five years wore an ‘80s-inspired geometric-patterned suit jacket and matching shorts with futuristic white sneakers and bold beach-print socks.

Naturally, Kaavia (aka #shadybaby) stole the show. The tot wore a sweet white summer dress and tiny matching sandals.

And don’t worry, her trademark ‘tude made its way to the carpet, too.

Further proving herself to be the coolest baby to have ever existed, Kaavia’s Thursday night ‘bout with the press wasn’t even her first. Back in her youth, when she was a spry 6-month-old, Kaavia posed with mom and dad at the launch of her OWN New York & Company collection.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for this business-savvy baby. Sorry, Kylie Jenner, but the title of World’s Youngest Billionaire feels like Kaavia’s for the taking.