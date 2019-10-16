Gabrielle Union Just Defended Her Family From Troll Comments

Gabrielle Union isn't here for ignorant comments about her family.

The actress responded on Twitter after someone posted a screenshot of her husband Dwyane Wade's Instagram story, a photo of Union with their kids Zion and Kaavia Wade. Wade had captioned the photo "My girls," seeming to imply that Zion identifies as a girl.

A Twitter user posted the screenshot, writing, "What y’all think about this?" and inviting people to comment on the family. Union responded, "Looks like love to me. I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve."

"Also Kaav ain't with the dumb s—t," she added, seeming to jokingly refer to Kaavia's face in the photo. "Peace & Blessings good people."

Looks like love to me 🤷🏾‍♀️ I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain't with the dumb shit. Peace & Blessings good people. https://t.co/faFyusNktj — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2019

Wade shares Zion, 12, with ex Siohvaughn Funches. In the past, he and Union have been vocal about supporting Zion, most recently at the Miami Pride Parade in April. "I don't really talk about it much because it's Zion's story to tell," he told Variety in June. As a family, we just support each other. That's our job, and my job as a father, is to facilitate their lives and support them and be behind them in whatever they do."

RELATED: Gabrielle Union's Latest Hairstyle Includes Her Natural Curls and a Tapered Pixie Cut