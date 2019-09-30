Gabrielle Union Dressed Her Daughter in a Baby-Sized Bring It On Costume 

I said brrrr ... it's cold in here! It must be Gabrielle Union's daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, in a Clovers uniform!

If you're a Bring It On fan, you'll (hopefully) get the above reference, and also be delighted to know that the Clovers are carrying on in a whole new generation. Over the weekend, Union posted images of her 10-month-old dressed in a replica of the Clovers cheerleading uniform she wore as Isis in the cult classic 2000 film.

But the outfit wasn't an exact replica — where Union's uniform read "Clovers," Kaavia's says Runza. In her caption, the actress clarified that the outfit was a gift from Runza Restaurants, a burger chain in Nebraska, where Union is from. (The 46-year-old attended UCLA.)

"Bring it!!!!!" she captioned the image. "Thank you @runzarestaurants for @kaaviajames Runza Clovers outfit to kick off her very 1st visit to #Nebraska."

Union was recently a the guest picker on ESPN's College Game Day at the University of Nebraska, where she was joined by her husband Dwyane Wade and Kaavia, who was outfitted in a Cornhuskers uniform for the appearance. Union herself wore a jersey once belonging to Scott Gaylord, the late father of University of Nebraska player Christian Gaylord. Scott died in a car accident last week, and used to wear the jersey to his son's games.

@itsgabrielleu I’m a senior on the team. I tore my acl this year and awaiting a medical redshirt. My father was killed in a car accident last Friday. You’re more then welcome to wear my fathers jersey he wore during my games. It would be an honor. pic.twitter.com/02d7q2AhEN — Christian Gaylord (@Big_Chris_65) September 26, 2019

Kaavia's appearance on Union's Instagram is nothing new — since almost day one, Union and Wade have been documenting their daughter's every move on her very own Instagram account, @kaaviajames. The cheerleading outfit was also posted to her account, with the caption, "Of course I brought it."

Gabrielle Union recently appeared with her Bring It On co-star Kirsten Dunst, 37, in Rodarte's spring 2020 fashion campaign, which was followed by Dunst's admission that she wouldn't say no to a reboot. Honestly, we can see it now: The real life children of Union and Dunst (whose son, Ennis, is 15 months) representing their characters' fictional schools and wearing the hell out of their old uniforms.

Your move, Universal.