Gabrielle Union, Mel B, and Ciara Flock to Brooklyn to Celebrate the Essence Street Style Awards 

Though weekends are typically reserved for extended hours of sleep and a dip in the relaxation pond, New York’s arbiters of swank continued to celebrate New York Fashion Week on Sunday, when busy bee starlets like Gabrielle Union, Mel B, and Ciara all flocked beneath the Brooklyn Bridge to celebrate the Essence Street Style Block Party and Awards Dinner.

With sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline nearby, Union, who was later awarded with the magazine’s the “Closet Crush” award, stepped into the Dumbo Archway dressed in a sleek black Marchesa top with floor-length fringe detailing and a pair of evening-appropriate tailored black pants. Union has been making her rounds this Fashion Week and has not only sat front row at Wes Gordon’s show, but also has attended jam-packed parties hosted by Marc Jacobs and Rihanna, respectively.

Former Spice Girl Melanie Brown (aka Mel B) stopped by to not only listen to the sounds of Andra Day, but also to host a fashion show. Similarly to Union, the beauty kept her day look chic with silver pointed toe pumps, black, high-waisted pants, and an elegant white top. For the evening’s dinner and awards show, she changed into a skintight Alexander McQueen design with matching Christian Louboutin shoes and Leon Diamond jewels.

“I’ve been running around all day doing many different looks and I thought I’d finish tonight off with a bit of a pop,” she told InStyle, while posing on the red carpet with her 16-year-old daughter Phoenix. “I think you should dress age appropriate but on events like this it’s nice to kind of dress up and put your showgirl face on.”

SIPA

Mel B wasn’t the only one to impress us with her outfit. Hit-making diva Ciara attended the dinner in a jaw-dropping David Koma jumpsuit. The “I Bet” singer and Givenchy favorite also sported a freshly chopped ‘do, precisely why she later took home the “Curator of Cool” accolade. A celebration of nothing but style? You can always count us in.

