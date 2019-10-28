Gabrielle Union Re-Wore Her Bring It on Costume and Looks Exactly the Same as She Did in 2000
She even twinned with daughter Kaavia.
It's safe to say that Gabrielle Union has brought it.
The 46-year-old actress just re-wore her Clovers uniform from Bring It On — and she looks exactly the same as she did when the hit movie was released 19 years ago.
On Sunday, she shared photos of herself with 11-month-old daughter Kaavia on Instagram, the two of them twinning in Clovers cheerleading uniforms and golden bows and white sneakers — just in time for Halloween. (Kaavia wore a replica of the outfit that reads "Runza" instead of "Clovers," a gift from Runza Restaurants, a burger chain in Nebraska, where Union is from.)
"Brought It," she wrote, adding the hashtag "#CaliforniaLove."
She even shared an adorable video combining a scene from the 2000 movie with footage of herself and Kaavia reenacting the famous cheer.
Being Gabrielle Union's daughter has its perks — it's not the first time Kaavia has donned a baby-sized Clovers outfit. Last month, Union dressed her daughter up in the replica of the outfit, just because.
Halloween at the Union-Wade household is sure to be an all-out affair. We just hope Kirsten Dunst is invited.