Gabrielle Union Re-Wore Her Bring It on Costume and Looks Exactly the Same as She Did in 2000

It's safe to say that Gabrielle Union has brought it.

The 46-year-old actress just re-wore her Clovers uniform from Bring It On — and she looks exactly the same as she did when the hit movie was released 19 years ago.

On Sunday, she shared photos of herself with 11-month-old daughter Kaavia on Instagram, the two of them twinning in Clovers cheerleading uniforms and golden bows and white sneakers — just in time for Halloween. (Kaavia wore a replica of the outfit that reads "Runza" instead of "Clovers," a gift from Runza Restaurants, a burger chain in Nebraska, where Union is from.)

"Brought It," she wrote, adding the hashtag "#CaliforniaLove."

She even shared an adorable video combining a scene from the 2000 movie with footage of herself and Kaavia reenacting the famous cheer.

Being Gabrielle Union's daughter has its perks — it's not the first time Kaavia has donned a baby-sized Clovers outfit. Last month, Union dressed her daughter up in the replica of the outfit, just because.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Just Defended Her Family From Troll Comments

Halloween at the Union-Wade household is sure to be an all-out affair. We just hope Kirsten Dunst is invited.