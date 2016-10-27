In the days preceding Gabrielle Union 's 44th birthday, the actress attended an Atlanta screening of Almost Christmas—a film in which she stars and serves as executive producer.

The ever-glamorous Being Mary Jane star walked the red carpet in a multi-layer cobalt blue bamboo-print Prabal Gurung dress from the resort 2017 collection ($1,625; modaoperandi.com )—a decidedly un-Christmas-y piece.

Union wore her straight black hair parted down the center, tucked behind each ear, and cascading down her back, artfully drawing attention to her dazzling coral, lapis, and malachite Of Rare Origin earrings ($1,120; ofrareorigin.com). To complement the summery gown, the Bring It On alum rocked a pair of strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals.