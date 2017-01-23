Ok, but back to the topic on hand. Hearst beat out five other finalists for womenswear (Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty of Cottweiler for menswear) to an impressive panel of judges, comprising Victoria Beckham , Lanvin's creative director Bouchra Jarrar, Woolmark Company's managing director Stuart McCullough, and a whole slew of buyers and editors at prestigious titles.

"The International Woolmark Prize gives a huge opportunity to young designers globally," Beckham said in a release. "It shows how much you can do with wool as a designer. I was very much in support of Gabriela. For me, she is the worthy winner. I love what she does and she's clearly very talented. I like her eye, she has great product and she's a strong woman. I have a huge amount of respect for her. I'm proud and honored to get involved in this and help make this possible for her."