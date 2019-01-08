This New Plus-Size Swimsuit Collection Did Not Come to Play

Image zoom

I remember influencer and designer Gabi "GabiFresh" Gregg's first plus-size swimsuit collection with Swimsuits For All. It was only six years ago, in 2013, but at the time, the mere idea of a bikini or sexy/interesting/non-skirted one-piece that came in plus-sizes was enough to make me and my size 22 body have a frenzied, almost primal reaction. In other words — it felt major.

I've bought several of her suits over the years, each one satisfying my inner desire to be large, well-dressed, and perfect on a beach. The idea certainly took off; These days, plus-size bikinis and swimsuit are blessedly easier to come by (though we could still use more options, brands), and Gregg is on her 10th collaboration with Swimsuits For All, the GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Cruise 2019 collection.

The Cruise collection includes nine suits in sizes 10-26, and cup sizes ranging from D/DD-G/H, including a black glittery one-piece, a two tone neon-and-back vinyl suit, and more. Think cutouts, straps, and lots of skin — the kind of thing that plus-size women don't often encounter when shopping for suits that actually fit them. Every one of Gregg's swim collections has a decidedly different vibe, and her inspiration comes from a variety of sources — some of them even a little unlikely.

GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Ember Cutout Swimsuit

"I'm never inspired by just one thing," she tells InStyle. "I really love high shine and sparkles, so I incorporated that element into a few different suits with fabrics and textures like lurex, glitter, and latex. I'm also really into sportswear-inspired swimwear, which is why many of the suits have that '80s sporty vibe, with clean lines and high cut legs. My red and white ribbed one-piece was inspired by retro boxers who wore ribbed white tanks and red shorts."

Retailing under $120, the GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All 2019 Cruise collection is available for purchase online at Swimsuits For All.