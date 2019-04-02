The Retro-Inspired Plus-Size Swimwear Collection of Your Dreams is Here

Image zoom Courtesy

Summer weather is so close, we can almost taste it — and that means that swimsuit season is nearly here. For those in search of a plus-size swimsuit to blow the mind of every single beach-goer within a 50-mile radius, look no further: the latest GabiFresh x SwimsuitsForAll drop just happened, and this collection could be her best one yet.

The GabiFresh x SwimsuitsForAll Summer 2019 collection is all about challenging the outdated notion of an "ideal" body type, by way of ultra-feminine, retro-inspired swimsuits in a wide range of sizes. The collab is plus-size fashion influencer Gabi Gregg's eleventh with SwimsuitsForAll, and Gregg says that it's her most cohesive to date.

"I really went into the design process with a specific vision in mind," Gregg tells InStyle. "I wanted it to be retro-inspired while still staying to true to the sexy and modern styles that I'm known for. I think I achieved a good balance, but it's definitely a design departure for me, with more playful colors and '60s mod vibes."

The 11-piece swim collection is available in sizes 10-26, and in cup sizes ranging from D/DD-G/H. Styles include a polka dot knotted monokini and an eye-catching ribbed, bright orange one-piece. All of the suits retail for $120 or less, and offer even more on-trend options to the plus-size swimwear market.

Image zoom Courtesy

GabiFresh x SwimsuitsForAll Dollhouse High Waist Underwire Bikini, $76.50

"I think plus-size women really just want access to the same styles as everyone else," Gregg says. "We don't want to feel like our options are limited to boring basics or matronly silhouettes and prints. We want trend-driven pieces that make us feel sexy and cool poolside. And of course we also want great bust support and a well-fitting suit, and I definitely have that in the forefront of my mind when creating my collection."

The GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Summer 2019 collection is available now at SwimsuitsForAll.