GabiFresh Models (and Styles!) the Latest Asos Curve Campaign

Gabi Gregg, aka GabiFresh, is one of the most prolific fashion bloggers out there. And for good reason—when she launched her blog in 2008, it was met with incredible success, thanks to her honest take on fashion, her unique personal style, and her refreshingly blatant dismissal of fashion rules and "dressing for your body type."

And given Asos Curve's on-trend offerings season after season, it was like a match made in fashion heaven when the brand announced that Gregg would front its fall/winter 2015 campaign. Modeled and styled by the blogger, Gregg's 11-page Asos Curve lookbook comprises sweeping floral gowns, sparkly boleros, festive dresses, '70s-inspired pieces (as in, this season's hottest trend), like kicky button-front skirts, suede moto jackets, and sleek shifts.

Basically, it's everything we look for in a collection. Scroll through to see some of her looks, and tune in to Asos's My Big Idea Podcast at acast.com for Gregg's career and blogging advice.

Courtesy Asos

Courtesy Asos

Courtesy Asos

