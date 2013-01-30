Gabby Douglas's Awards Show Style: Inspired By Her Leotards

Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas is making the most of her moment in the spotlight, attending both the Golden Globes (in lime green Pamella Roland) and the SAG Awards (in purple David Meister Signature). For both occasions, she chose looks that were inspired by the glitzy and glamorous fashion choices she makes on the floor, beam, and (her specialty), the bars. "I was looking back at my gymnastics career, and I'm like, 'Wow, I did lime green in my leotard, so why not bring it to the red carpet?'" Douglas told InStyle.com at the InStyle/WB Golden Globes after-party. "I love this dress because it stands out." However, getting ready for a red carpet event is a new experience all together. "It’s so different because at the Olympics I took 20 minutes to get ready, I just put on a leo," she said. "I listen to music and put on makeup. And for the Golden Globes, it's two hours prior to the event!" We're loving her gymnastics-meets-Hollywood style! What do you think?

— Meghan Blalock, with reporting by Sharon Clott and Scott Huver