Here's Why More Models and Influencers Are in Hot Water Over Fyre Festival

Hulu and Netflix are out educating the masses on the monumental disaster that was the Fyre Festival, but beyond the gloss of made-for-streaming docs, real-life action is being taken against the festival's head honchos. But the people in charge aren't the only ones being subpoenaed, big-name famous faces, like Emily Ratajkowski and her model besties, are also getting roped into legal proceedings.

The Fashion Law reports that Billy McFarland, the organizer of the festival, won't cooperate, Gregory M. Messer, the court-appointed man in charge, is "required to uncover as much information as he can from third parties in order to gain a full understanding of [Fyre Media’s] financial affairs."

Those third parties include modeling agencies IMG and DNA, which rep Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin, Alessandra Ambrosio, and other famous faces involved with the Fyre debacle. Kendall Jenner Inc., which reps Jenner, obviously, was also subpoenaed thanks to a quarter-of-a-million-dollar payment. Jerry Media, who orchestrated the whole debacle, was also being investigated.

During his fourth round of subpoena requests, Messer dug deeper into the $5.3 million that the modeling agencies got from Fyre organizers. By looking closer at all the financials involved, the courts are hoping to figure out exactly where the tens of millions of dollars went, whether it was to not provide the luxe accommodations and performances promised or it went to promoting the festival with Instagram's biggest influencers. In previous rounds of fact-finding, Messer has requested information from Ja Rule; L.A. talent agencies CAA, NUE Agency, and ICM Partners; American Airlines; Starr Restaurants Catering Group; and American Express. As the bankruptcy investigation continues, other huge sponsors — and more A-list names — are sure to get pulled in.

The Fashion Law adds, "In this case, the [agencies] are the only source the Trustee has to gain a full understanding of the nature of the [wire] transfers."