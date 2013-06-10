FYI, There's a Nail Art Festival Happening This Summer in London

If you're a manicure enthusiast like Anne Hathaway or Rihanna, you'll want to put London at the top of your summer travel plans this year. The city is home to the first-ever nail art festival this July, hosted by the Ilford Exchange Shopping Centre, where the UK's biggest names in nails will gather to showcase the latest trends, products, and patterns you'll want to try out this season. Lady Gaga's manicurist Marian Newman is among the pros scheduled to appear, and she, along with many other celebrity manicurists, will be doing live demonstrations on how you can create red carpet nail looks on yourself. Plus, it's free! There are also a limited number of free tickets to speak with experts still available. The festival will take place on July 6 and 7, so head over to Exchange Ilford's Facebook page to pick up a ticket.

