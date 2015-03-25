Furious 7's Jordana Brewster Is Now the Face Of....

As if we weren't already excited enough to see Jordana Brewster onscreen as Mia in Furious 7, the star has just taken on another major role. Yesterday, Brewster posted an adorable Instagram video where she announced that she's teaming up with Pond's as their new celebrity spokesperson.

It's only appropriate that her mother--former swimsuit model Maria Joao--made a cameo in the clip, especially since it was Joao who recommended the brand to Brewster in the first place. "My mom, who has beautiful skin, shared that she's been using Pond's Rejuveness Anti-Wrinkle Cream for years," she says. "I decided to try it for two weeks, and could not believe the difference it has made. My overall complexion, including the delicate skin around my eyes, has never looked so smooth, youthful, and glowing." Considering that two look more like sisters than a mom and daughter duo, we think the saying rings true---mother certainly knows best!

RELATED: 15 Questions with Jordana Brewster

As part of her campaign, Brewster is encouraging fellow beauty buffs to follow in her footsteps by taking the Pond's Rejuveness Anti-Wrinkle Cream on a two week test run. Starting March 30, you can download a coupon at ponds.com, and once you pick up a jar, you can document and post your #nomakeup selfies on your social media platform of choice with the hashtag #SeeForYourself to get the results trending. Each product will be equipped with before and after tester strips, which allow you to see exactly how dramatic your results are. Head over to ponds.com for more details, and to see Brewster's campaign in full right now!

PHOTOS: Editors' Picks---My Skincare Routine