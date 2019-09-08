Animal Rights Activists Confronted Jennifer Lopez at the Hustlers Premiere

The countdown to Hustlers has been going on for what seems like forever, but the Toronto International Film Festival brought everyone the film's first major red carpet. However, the glitz and glamour of Jennifer Lopez wasn't the only thing that stole the spotlight. According to TMZ, during the movie's big premiere, PETA activists called the superstar out for wearing fur — the promotional material for Hustlers features Lopez's character, Ramona, strutting in a fluffy white coat — and claiming that she hates animals.

TMZ reports that the protestors got vocal on the periphery of the festival red carpet. While Lopez and her costars were walking in and snapping photos, protestors held up signs that read, "JLO HATES ANIMALS," and shouted, "Shame on you J. Lo for wearing fur," and, "Stop wearing fur Jennifer Lopez, stop wearing fox fur."

Image zoom Amy Sussman/SHJ2019/Getty Images

RELATED: There's a Pretty Convincing Theory Out There About Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Wedding

Lopez remained poised and polished while the chaos swirled around her. Lopez hasn't released any official statement on the incident.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Asked Ruth Bader Ginsburg Her Secret to a Happy Marriage

Lopez's love of fur has been well-documented. During her latest tour, she wore a full-length gold fox-fur coat during part of the show and she's not shy about posting images of herself wearing fur on social media. Though it is possible that Lopez is opting for faux options, she hasn't identified any of her pieces as fur alternatives.

Versace, Michael Kors, and Gucci announced that they'd stop using fur in their designs — and all three happen to be among Lopez's favorite lines. Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren went fur-free back in 2007 and Stella McCartney, the Prada Group, and Giorgio Armani have also pledged to stop using animal fur.