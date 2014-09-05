Fun.'s Jack Antonoff Gives Us the Scoop on His New Solo Project, Bleachers

Just before summer came to an end, we caught up with Fun. lead guitarist Jack Antonoff at this year's Made in America Festival. There he hit the stage to perform as indie-pop act Bleachers, his first-ever solo project, whose debut album Strange Desires dropped in July. "Making an album is just this intensive two-year period where you have all the control in the world," he told us. "Then [when you release it], all of that control is given up and it's a whirlwind—everyone has a way of redefining it." Here's an excerpt from our chat:

Bleachers is your first solo project; what has it been like being on your own, as opposed to being in a group? It’s almost the exact opposite. It’s awesome to have those different experiences. Being in a group, you’re constantly bouncing ideas off each other and working together to create something bigger than yourself. With this, it’s just me wrestling with the ideas in my head. It reads more like a diary or something. I like that.

Have you had a favorite moment yet since you began touring as Bleachers? Kind of those moments on the bus after the shows when there’s a great sense of camaraderie and we just had a great show. That’s sometimes my favorite part because you’ve gone through so much during the day to reach that moment. It’s just a wonderful feeling to go to bed and you’ve done what you wanted to do.

What is your favorite song to perform live? “You’re Still a Mystery.” We added this saxophone solo in the middle of it’s become like this giant celebration in the middle of the set.

What’s your favorite part about playing festivals? When you're playing festivals, there’s a general excitement about the music and it’s also a celebration of this time period in music. So I feel like festivals are an amazing way to document art and music in a moment and I like being a part of that.

You and [girlfriend] Lena Dunham looked amazing at the Emmys, so I have to ask: Which is more fun: getting dressed up for award shows or for the stage? Performances! I like wearing suits, but stage attire is less constricting.

Summer has officially ended, what's the best concert you went to? I saw Outkast in London and it was amazing. They really killed it—they're still the best.

