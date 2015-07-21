5 Celeb Instagram Videos to Watch If You Really Need a Laugh

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for DCP
Having a bad day? We’ve all been there—and there’s no better way to boost your mood than a good laugh. That’s why we turn to some of our favorite celebs’ Instagram accounts that never fail to bring the LOLs in a time of need. Because really, how can Zendaya’s lip-syncing not put that smile right back on your face?
1. Zendaya can't control herself when her favorite jam comes on.
2. Cara Delevingne gets goofy with some yummy sushi.
3. Chris Pratt shows us just how much of a nice guy he really is.
4. Joe Jonas documents what it's like to run into his ex.
5. Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner bring on a new take to the Spice Girls classic.