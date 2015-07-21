5 Celeb Instagram Videos to Watch If You Really Need a Laugh

Having a bad day? We’ve all been there—and there’s no better way to boost your mood than a good laugh. That’s why we turn to some of our favorite celebs’ Instagram accounts that never fail to bring the LOLs in a time of need. Because really, how can Zendaya’s lip-syncing not put that smile right back on your face?

1. Zendaya can't control herself when her favorite jam comes on.

This my shiiiiii 😂😂@fettywap1738 @champagnepapi #carvideo

2. Cara Delevingne gets goofy with some yummy sushi.

All you need is love ❤️

3. Chris Pratt shows us just how much of a nice guy he really is.

#JurassicWorld #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour you had better get this right!!!!

4. Joe Jonas documents what it's like to run into his ex.

Case of the X

5. Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner bring on a new take to the Spice Girls classic.

I miss you sister ❤️

