5 Celeb Instagram Videos to Watch If You Really Need a Laugh

Having a bad day? We’ve all been there—and there’s no better way to boost your mood than a good laugh. That’s why we turn to some of our favorite celebs’ Instagram accounts that never fail to bring the LOLs in a time of need. Because really, how can Zendaya’s lip-syncing not put that smile right back on your face?

1. Zendaya can't control herself when her favorite jam comes on.

This my shiiiiii 😂😂@fettywap1738 @champagnepapi #carvideo A video posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jun 29, 2015 at 8:05pm PDT

2. Cara Delevingne gets goofy with some yummy sushi.

All you need is love ❤️ A video posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jul 4, 2015 at 9:41pm PDT

RELATED: Cara Delevingne and Nat Wolff Are New BFFs With the Goofy Instagrams to Prove It

3. Chris Pratt shows us just how much of a nice guy he really is.

#JurassicWorld #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour you had better get this right!!!! A video posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jun 9, 2015 at 7:10pm PDT

4. Joe Jonas documents what it's like to run into his ex.

Case of the X A video posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Apr 2, 2015 at 2:56pm PDT

5. Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner bring on a new take to the Spice Girls classic.

I miss you sister ❤️ A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 27, 2015 at 10:46pm PDT

RELATED: 7 Celebrities Who Totally Nailed How To Use Emojis