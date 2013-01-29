Fun Fact: People Spent $768 Million on Nail Polish in 2012

2012 was a good year for manicures! According to a study conducted by the SymphonyIRI group, people spent $768 million total on nail care products like lacquers, at-home gel mani kits, and nail color strips, WWD reports. And if we had to guess, we'd say the recent surge in creative manicures and intricate nail art had something to do with the 32% growth from 2011! "I think that the big nail art phase can still go a little bit further—like with airbrushing, or using the real gold nails with charms that people wore in the '80s," celebrity manicurist Patricia Yankee told InStyle.com backstage at Jeremy Scott's spring show. "Nails definitely are the new accessory!" Agreed!

