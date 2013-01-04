Fun Fact: Olivia Wilde Colored Her Own Hair With a $6 Box of Dye

Olivia Wilde can add the title of hairstylist to her already-impressive resume! In October, the star shifted from her ombre highlights to a deep brunette hue, and it turns out, the change was a DIY job. The star darkened her strands for a role using Revlon’s Colorsilk Buttercream hair color in Medium Brown, and loved her new hue so much, she kept it for the product’s campaign commercial, the beauty brand told InStyle.com. Her Revlon pick is the company's latest version of dye, which is available in 13 shades and uses a trinity of mango, shea, and coconut butters to condition your hair so it’s not brittle. It’s also laced with the brand’s patented UV absorber to keep your hue from fading. Pick up a box for $6 at revlon.com or at drugstores nationwide.

