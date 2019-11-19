The Fuller House Cast Says Not Having Lori Loughlin on Set Didn't Feel Right

It's the end of a second era. Netflix's Full House reboot, Fuller House, filmed its final episodes and while the cast, which includes original stars such as John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, and Andrea Barber, were understandably sad to see the show go again, Barber says that there was another layer of emotion becuase Lori Loughlin, who famously played Aunt Becky in the '90s stalwart sitcom, wasn't involved Fuller House's last season.

Barber told People that her absence was felt by just about everyone in the cast, but only had positive things to say about Loughlin. Just as the cast has insisted in the past, the whole group feels like a family and they're sticking together, no matter what.

"She's one of the sweetest, kindest and most down-to-earth people I’ve ever met. I love her, I love her unconditionally," Barber told People. "She's just a sweetheart and she'll always be family to me."

Barber added that there was a "hole" in the entire season and that the last episode felt especially bittersweet. Though Loughlin didn't have much screen time in the new series, Aunt Becky did make several apperances througout the show's five-season run.

"It was really sad, and we could feel her absence," Barber said. "It just felt like there was a hole in the whole season but also in that final episode. She should've been there, and I’m sorry that she wasn't."

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giuannulli, were indicted by the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts for their involvement in the college admissions scandal. Barber says that she's kept in contact with Loughlin since the news broke, saying that under the circumstances, Loughlin's doing well.

"She’s doing great," Barber explained. "She's doing as good as possible."

In October, Saget spoke for the first time about the scandal, telling Fox News that he shared Barber's camaraderie with Loughlin and nothing was going to change that.

"I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens. For a while, I was saying, 'No comment,' and now there's just no point in talking about it because I've answered it," he said. "What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don't cut people out."