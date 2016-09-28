5 New Things We Learned from the Full Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Trailer

The full trailer for J.K. Rowling’s new wizarding adventure, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, just dropped on YouTube, and we’re more excited than Hermione at exam time. The new clip delves into the story’s plotline, and it has more ties to the wizarding world of Harry Potter than you might think.

While it’s set decades earlier than the Sorcerer’s Stone, familiar names still make it clear that these two worlds are tightly knit. Fantastic Beasts follows British wizard Newt Scamander as he travels to New York with an unauthorized case of magical beasts that he lets loose into the city, causing chaos between the nomaj (or muggle) world and the wizards who inhabit it.

Here are five new things we learned from the epic new trailer.

1. Newt’s arrival into the United States wasn’t exactly legal

“You’ve known for 24 hours that an unregistered wizard set magical beasts loose in New York,” a woman asks in front of the Magical Congress of the United States of America (which looks a lot like the Ministry of Magic’s tribunal). “Where is this man?” she demands, as Eddie Redmayne’s character timidly emerges from his tiny suitcase.

2. Relations are tense between those who can do magic and those who cannot

“Mr. Scamander, do you know anything about the wizarding community in America? We don’t let things loose,” he’s told, after unwittingly releasing a case of monsters into the city. His actions threaten the destruction of the town, leading to what looks like an epic battle.

3. A nomaj is at the center of the action

“Hey, Mr. English guy. I think your egg is hatching,” an unknowing non-wizard tells Newt, causing him to apparate them away—and then forget to wipe his memory. The New Yorker seemingly becomes a part of the gang, but it takes him a while to adjust to the magic.

4. The suitcase leads to another world

Much like Hermione’s endlessly large sack in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Newt’s suitcase is a lot larger than it looks. When the nomaj slips inside, he’s transported into a whole other world. “I don’t think I’m dreaming. I ain’t got the brains to make this up,” he says.

5. There’s a strong link between the action in America and in Europe

In the first teaser, we learned that Newt was kicked out of Hogwarts for “endangering human life with a beast,” but Dumbledore argued strongly against his expulsion. Albus isn’t the only familiar name dropped in the new film: “This is related to the Grindelwald attacks in Europe. This could mean war,” a witch says in the full Fantastic Beasts trailer. Blimey, this is getting good. Watch the full trailer above as we anxiously await the film’s arrival on Nov. 18.