Fruitvale Station's Octavia Spencer Why She Loves Tadashi Shoji

Octavia Spencer doesn’t have to worry about looking good on the red carpet. Not with Tadashi Shoji around. The designer is her BFF when it comes to red carpet dressing, and she turns to him often for making her look great at event after event. During last year's award season, the Golden Globe and Academy Award winner wore Shoji's designs, and even cried when she put on one of his dresses. "I appreciate that she wore my dresses and she appreciated that I designed for her. It’s mutual admiration," the designer had told InStyle.com. Today, Spencer remains loyal Shoji as she promotes her new film, Fruitvale Station (out July 12), at the Cannes Film Festival (teal lace frock), in Los Angeles (in a cobalt lace dress), and New York (in an ivory and black lace embroidered cap sleeve dress).

The secret, said Spencer, is Shoji’s ability make her feel sexy. “People will be very angry when I say this, but I think it’s easy to cut for a perfect body,” she told InStyle.com when we caught up with her at the Sundance Film Festival. “Anybody can cut for a body that’s a size two. [It’s harder] to cut for a body like mine. People don’t realize I have an ample waistline. They say, ‘Oh, she knows how to dress her curves.’ What curves? I have lumps! But Tadashi makes them look smooth. He makes me feel sexy. He makes me feel beautiful and presentable.” Spencer and Shoji are loyal to each other, creating a great team on the red carpet—and the actress is happy to cheer him on. “Listen if you were as busy as I am, the very last thing you want to be worrying about is how you look,” she said. “[With Tadashi,] I would roll out of bed and let him turn this cow into a silk purse!”

