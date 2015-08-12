Frozen's Director Dishes on the Movie's Highly Anticipated Sequel

After Disney officially confirmed in March that a Frozen sequel was in the works, we haven't been able to stop ourselves from dreaming about what the storyline might entail.

But now we have a bit more insight straight from one of the flick's directors, Chris Buck. "We’re just starting," Buck told MTV News earlier this week. "Jen [Lee] and I are just getting back into the story room together and throwing ideas around. We have an overall idea, a concept, which I think is a very strong one. I’m very excited about doing it."

After exploring a lighter side of Elsa's personality in the 7-minute short Frozen Fever—which premiered earlier this year during showings of the live-action Cinderella—the duo is set for the next chapter of the story to focus on Anna and Elsa's enduring bond.

"We have two very strong female leads in Frozen. We will keep that going in the next one. We will tackle other issues that, I think, are out there today that boys and girls, men and women, are dealing with," Buck said. "I think we’re very aware of what is happening in society. I don’t think any of us take [them] lightly, even though they can be very funny and entertaining, the messages that our movies have and the influence they can have on young people. When the kids [watch] them, they watch them over and over again, and if we don’t have a decent message in there, I think we’ve missed an opportunity."

The follow-up's release date has yet to be announced, but we can't wait!

