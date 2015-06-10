Here's Your First Look at Walt Disney World's New Frozen Ride

It looks like we're never going to have to "Let It Go" when it comes to our Frozen obsession. Last year, Walt Disney World announced their plans to debut a ride based on the hit movie in 2016, and now our first look at the attraction is here. The theme park revealed a photo of its upcoming Frozen Ever After ride on Twitter yesterday, and shared further details about it in a blog post.

The attraction offers a family-friendly adventure that takes guests on a journey through the kingdom of Arendelle, and combines Disney storytelling with new technology and favorite moments and music from the film to make parkgoers feel like they stepped right into the magical world of Frozen. All of our favorite characters, including the Snowgies from the animated short Frozen Fever, will be a part of the ride.

Twitter/WaltDisneyWorld

The new attraction will replace Epcot theme park's classic voyage Maelstrom, which was open from 1988 to 2014. Along with the ride, the surrounding area will be transformed into a charming Norwegian-inspired pavilion where guests can meet Elsa and Anna. We can't wait!

