Fringe Everything to Get You Excited for Fall

If there's one trend you want to make sure has a place in your fall wardrobe, it's fringe. The look is having a well-deserved moment as it fits so many fashion personalities: You could give it a hippie-boho spin, a '70-inspired feel, or even a sexy femme fatale edge. More of a minimalist? Fringe has been adapted to suit your taste, too, with modern variations and a less-is-more message.

While the detail works for everyone and can be interpreted in different ways, there's one common factor that brings it all together: Fringe is fun. Simply put, all eyes will be drawn to your look everywhere you go ... especially since you'll swish and sway with every move you make.

The suede or leather finishing is right at home when adorning skirts of all lengths—from mini to midi. But if a fringe skirt is a little too bold for you, there are countless accessories decorated with the detail. Read on to shop.

Shop the skirt pictured at top: BCBGMAXAZRIA, $248; shopbop.com.

Fringe Accessories

Courtesy (9)

1. Loeffler Randall, $395; shopbop.com. 2. Forever 21, $30; forever21.com. 3. Leon Max, $98; maxstudio.com. 4. Lulus, $28; lulus.com. 5. Proenza Schouler, $1,316; matchesfashion.com. 6. Steve Madden, $170; stevemadden.com. 7. Chloé, $2,230; saksfifthavenue.com. 8. Topshop, $52; topshop.com. 9. Sam Edelman, $175; shoescribe.com.

