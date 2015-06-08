For Your BFF: 16 Friendship Bracelets That Are All Grown Up

In honor of today's National Best Friends Day, show your closest bud some love with the ultimate token of friendship—a bracelet. But those throwback handmade macrame numbers have come a long way since your summer camp days.

The modern-day, grown-up versions boast flourishes like fluoro-colored strands, intricate designs and mini crystals. Or, go old-school with adorable stamped beads that spell out the three most important letters in the alphabet: B-F-F.

And since the only unsinkable ship really is friendship (awww), gift your bestie one (or two or three!) of these arm candy pieces. No manual labor required.

