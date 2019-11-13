A Friends Reunion Could Be Coming to HBO Max

With the 25th anniversary of Friends on the horizon, the show's cast and creators are ready to get serious about a reunion — and HBO Max is ready for it, too. According to The Hollywood Reporter, all six stars and series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman are all in talks for a non-scripted reunion special. That means Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer could be back at Central Perk in no time at all.

THR is quick to mention that everything is still just starting out. Think about it: scheduling all six cast members is a logistical marathon, especially since so many of them are currently working on projects of their own. HBO Max and the show's producers, Warner Bros., hasn't made any official statement on the possibility of a reunion at all.

A reunion on HBO Max does make sense, however. Though Friends owes much of its resurgence to its availability on Netflix, it's set to leave the streaming giant at the end of the year and move to HBO Max. WarnerMedia reportedly paid $85 million per year for five years of streaming exclusivity (making for $425 million total). WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt have been the most staunch supporters of a Friends reunion and THR notes that everything could be coming together perfectly, since a big-time reunion from the OG friends could coincide with HBO Max's debut and the show's move from Netflix.

Back in 2016, NBC did host a special Friends mini-reunion that had the entire cast sans Perry. The special was in honor of director and producer James Burrows, who also worked on Will & Grace and The Big Bang Theory. The cast has been vocal about not wanting to come together for anything scripted, though Aniston did tell Ellen DeGeneres that she's open to something in line with the planned reunion.

"We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is," she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "So we're just trying. We're working on something."