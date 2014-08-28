Friends Reunion Alert! Watch Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow Get Back Together on Kimmel

For fans who have spent the past decade waiting for a Friends movie, or better yet a Friends reunion, that wish finally came true on Wednesday night. Well, kind of. Jennifer Aniston visited Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her latest film Life of Crime, but her pal Jimmy Kimmel had a bit of a surprise for her during her visit. He had penned a fan fiction script for an episode of Friends, and created a replica of the famous kitchen to boot! And who better to act out a scene from the sitcom than Rachel Green herself?

While Kimmel's Friends script wasn't exactly of the best quality (he took on the role of David Schwimmer's Ross) and he tried to get a faux-annoyed Aniston to wear a Rachel cut-inspired wig (she declined), the actress got by with a little help from, well, her friends. Both Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow popped up to revive their roles as Monica and Phoebe, respectively, and played along with the bit before Kimmel took it just one step too far. Even if his fan fic was lame, he still gave us the gift of seeing the gals of Friends back together again, and for that we're grateful. (Alright, Friends fellas, you're next!)

Watch the mini Friends reunion here:

