The Twins Who Played Baby Emma in Friends "Steal the Show" in Us

It seems like just yesterday that Rachel was horrified by her baby daughter Emma’s obsession with a ~certain~ Sir Mix-A-Lot tune. Well, it’s been a decade and a half, Emma’s 16 now (and also, she's two different people), and now "she" (i.e. twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon) is starring in the scary movie of the year: Jordan Peele’s follow-up to Get Out, Us.

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

The teens appear onscreen as Becca and Lindsey Tyler, the conceited daughters of Kitty (Elisabeth Moss) and Josh (Tim Heidecker).

Without sharing too much (and knowing Peele's style, there’s a lot to share), the director revealed that Noelle and Cali, “have a couple of scenes where they really steal the show.”

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Peele, an apparent Friends fan, even added a little Easter egg for viewers: a tattoo of the twins on Josh’s forearm was apparently created from an image of the Sheldon sisters when they were appearing on the sitcom.

We’ll have to see it for ourselves — if we can work up the courage to make it to the theater, that is.