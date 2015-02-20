Fresh from NYFW, Julianne Moore and Dakota Johnson Hit the Airport Together in Style

Image zoom HGVC/AKM-GSI

Talk about an A-list flight! Julianne Moore and Dakota Johnson touched down together at LAX yesterday ahead of this Sunday's Academy Awards, where Moore is nominated for Best Actress and Johnson is set to present.

RELATED: We Love Oscar Nominee Julianne Moore for Taking Risks on the Red Carpet

The Still Alice and Fifty Shades of Grey actresses donned casual cool ensembles for their turn on the airport runway that consisted of statement outerwear, skinny jeans, black ankle boots, and dark shades. While their looks were similar, Moore grabbed attention in a bold cream topper and Johnson looked chic in a sleek leather moto jacket.

And this isn't the pair's first outing together: On Wednesday, the duo buddied up in the front row at the BOSS by Hugo Boss runway show during New York Fashion Week. Is this Hollywood's newest pair of BFFs?

PHOTOS: 106 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane