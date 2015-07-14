Celebrate Bastille Day with These Decadent French Recipes

The French have given us many gifts—the Statue of Liberty, Chanel Couture, and Gilles Marini spring to mind—but those all pale in comparison to its food. Vive la France and their decadent, delicious cuisine!

To celebrate Bastille Day, we rounded up nine incredible French delicacies you can make today. Of course we found the most perfect croissant recipe, but we also found some inspiring and modern takes on traditional classics that you'll love. Bon appétit!

Cherry Clafoutis (pictured at top)

This cherry clafoutis just might be the perfect summer dessert. Golden batter is combined with a seasonal bounty of cherries and generously sprinkled with powdered sugar to bake up something truly magnifique. Get the recipe from Pineapple and Coconut here.

Classic French Croissants

Courtesy

The French take their carbs very seriously. Luckily for us, so do Ed and Marieke of the Weekend Bakery. They've put hundreds—maybe thousands—of hours into perfecting their incredible croissant recipe. Follow their meticulous how-to here and be sure to watch their video tutorial before you hit the kitchen.

RELATED: Celebrate La Fête Nationale by Eating Like a Parisienne

Vanilla Bean Soufflé with Blueberry Creme Anglaise

Courtesy

Crunchy on the outside, dreamy creamy on the inside, soufflés just might be our favorite French dish. Don't be intimidated by the traditionally temperamental treat. The Kitchy Kitchen's step-by-step guide to the poofy wonders will have you baking up cloud-like confections in no time.

Chicken Au Champagne

Courtesy

Equal parts decadent and rustic, champagne elevates the simple dish of roasted chicken, shallots, mushrooms, and tarragon from Cooking with Curls.

Mode Zulu Galette de Rois

Courtesy

Claire Thomas of The Kitchy Kitchen created this modern take on a French classic. The drool-worthy confection is a flaky, French style King Cake filled with a bounty of chocolate, coconut, and rum—très bien! Get the recipe here.

PHOTOS: How to Master French-Girl Allure Straight from Catherine Malandrino

Crêpe Suzette Crêpe Cake

Courtesy

This show-stopping cake is topped with candied oranges and made up of 40 decadent layers spread with rich, whipped vanilla pastry cream—ooh la la! Get the recipe for the pièce de résistance dessert from Shanna Schad of Pineapple and Coconut.

Classic Creme Brûlée

Courtesy

"The thing about creme brûlée is that it seems super fancy, but is actually very simple to make," confesses Claire Thomas of the Kitchy Kitchen. "It’s six ingredients, chilled over night, and finished in seconds." Sound easy enough? Grab the scrumptious recipe here.

Crispy Salt and Pepper French Toast

Courtesy

Skip the standard sweet French toast in favor of this super savory recipe cooked by Stephanie Le of I am a Food blog. Green onions, cilantro, and a drizzle of Sriracha sub in for played out berries and syrup. The results? Your new favorite brunch recipe.

RELATED: 9 Très Chic French-Inspired Tees in Honor of Bastille Day

French Onion Soup au Gratin Stuffed Meatballs

Courtesy

Ready for some serious comfort food? Try this decadent recipe from Cupcakes and Kale Chips for meatballs stuffed with caramelized onions and topped with a red wine sauce and a layer of gooey cheese. Pair with a crusty baguette to make this the coziest meal ever.

Classic Macarons

POPSUGAR Photography / Sara Yoo

Of course we couldn't let a post about French food to conclude without a mention of the cherished macaron! The pastel beauties can be found in a dizzying amount of colors and flavors so start with this tasty basic recipe from PopSugar, master it, and use it as a springboard for the macaron menagerie of your dreams.

RELATED VIDEO: Kahlana Barfield Is Obsessed with Frankies 457 Olive Oil

PHOTOS: C'est Bien! French Recipes from Food Blogger Mimi Thorisson