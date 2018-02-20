The French Ice Dancers Who Suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction Came Back to Win an Olympic Medal

What do you do when you're in the middle of competing at the Olympics and your top comes undone? If you're a French ice dancer, you win a medal.

The ice dancing team Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron came back from an ill-timed wardrobe malfunction in their Sunday short program to win an Olympic silver medal the following night.

The French team's costume issue took place during their "Shape of You"–themed program, when Papadakis's top came unclasped from her neck. It resulted in her breast being exposed on live TV for a brief moment.

Papadakis held her top in place for the last few moments of the routine without missing a beat, but after it ended, the teary-eyed pair took media questions about the mishap.

“It was my worst nightmare, happening at the Olympics,” Papadakis said, according to USA Today. “Yeah, I was pretty distracted. It happened in the first few seconds. I told myself I didn’t have a choice and that I had to keep going. I think we should be proud we were able to deliver a strong performance with that happening. I felt it right away, and then I prayed. That is about all I could do."

Thankfully on Monday night, they came out with a stellar (and malfunction-free) free dance that netted them an Olympic medal.

“They just redefined sublime,” said an NBC commentator. “I have never seen a team like that on the ice, ever.”

The highest ever free dance score!



Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron "redefine sublime" for France. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/0RLwnI9dSx pic.twitter.com/jQkWqZ5ESc — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018

Papadakis and Cizeron not only skated cleanly, but they also set a record with their point total of 205.28, the highest-ever free dance score. Unfortunately for them, this record was short-lived, as Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir smashed it only a few routines later and went on to win the gold. The French pair trailed the gold medal winners by less than one point.

Still, a silver medal (and a mishap-free routine) is plenty to be happy about, and by the looks of their reaction above, they know it too.