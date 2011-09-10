Freida Pinto's Clothes Got Stuck in Customs, But She Survived!

"There's an interesting story behind this dress," Freida Pinto told us after we admired the poppy red frock she wore to visit InStyle's Toronto Film Festival photo studio. While Pinto made it safely to Canada to promote her new film Trishna, the wardrobe she planned to wear did not arrive with her. "All of my dresses are stuck in customs, so I had to pull something out of my suitcase," she explained. "Luckily I had this dress, which my friend Sanchita Ajjampur designed for me." Pinto's look is one of a kind, but the India-based Ajjampur, who serves as a design consultant for Lanvin and Chloe, has her own line named Sanchita if you want to score a similar look. Visit SanchitaStore.com to see her latest designs.

